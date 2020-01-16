28.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Douglas Dynamics Call (PLOW)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) on August 7th, 2019 at $42.88. In approximately 5 months, Douglas Dynamics has returned 28.54% as of today's recent price of $55.11.
Over the past year, Douglas Dynamics has traded in a range of $34.27 to $56.78 and is now at $55.11, 61% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.
Douglas Dynamics, Inc. designs and manufactures snow and ice control equipment. The Company produces snow plows and sand and salt spreaders.
