28.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Columbia Sportsw Call (COLM)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Columbia Sportsw (NASDAQ:COLM) on February 7th, 2020 at $89.28. In approximately 1 month, Columbia Sportsw has returned 28.37% as of today's recent price of $63.95.
Over the past year, Columbia Sportswhas traded in a range of $63.57 to $109.44 and are now at $63.95. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% lower and 1.78% lower over the past week, respectively.
Columbia Sportswear Company designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes active outdoor apparel. The Company's products include outerwear, sportswear, rugged footwear, and related accessories. Columbia's products are sold to specialty and department store retailers in the United States and other countries.
