28.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Molson Coors-B Call (TAP)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Molson Coors-B (NYSE:TAP) on February 25th, 2020 at $52.79. In approximately 1 month, Molson Coors-B has returned 28.29% as of today's recent price of $37.85.
Molson Coors-B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $64.32 and a 52-week low of $34.01 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $37.86 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.43% lower and 2.09% lower over the past week, respectively.
Molson Coors Brewing Company operates as a brewing company. The Company brews and produces beer. Molson Coors Brewing serves customers worldwide.
Ticker(s): TAP