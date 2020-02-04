MySmarTrend
28.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Molson Coors-B Call (TAP)

Written on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 1:14am
By Shiri Gupta

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Molson Coors-B (NYSE:TAP) on February 25th, 2020 at $52.79. In approximately 1 month, Molson Coors-B has returned 28.29% as of today's recent price of $37.85.

Molson Coors-B share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $64.32 and a 52-week low of $34.01 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $37.86 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.43% lower and 2.09% lower over the past week, respectively.

Molson Coors Brewing Company operates as a brewing company. The Company brews and produces beer. Molson Coors Brewing serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Molson Coors-B.

