28.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Citrix Systems Call (CTXS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) on March 5th, 2020 at $112.44. In approximately 4 weeks, Citrix Systems has returned 28.33% as of today's recent price of $144.29.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Citrix Systems have traded between a low of $90.28 and a high of $146.40 and are now at $144.29, which is 60% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.
Citrix Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets technology solutions that allow applications to be delivered, supported, and shared on-demand. The Company develops and markets comprehensive solutions across all dimensions of application, server and desktop virtualization, as well as application and network optimization.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Citrix Systems shares.
Log in and add Citrix Systems (CTXS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights Citrix Systems
Ticker(s): CTXS