27.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Investors Bancor Call (ISBC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Investors Bancor (NASDAQ:ISBC) on February 26th, 2020 at $11.09. In approximately 1 month, Investors Bancor has returned 27.92% as of today's recent price of $7.99.
Over the past year, Investors Bancor has traded in a range of $6.31 to $12.74 and is now at $7.99, 27% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.
Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Savings Bank. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and originates a variety of loans and also invests in securities. Investors Savings Bank operates through a network of offices throughout New Jersey.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Investors Bancor.
