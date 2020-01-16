27.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Golden Entertain Call (GDEN)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Golden Entertain (NASDAQ:GDEN) on October 28th, 2019 at $14.71. In approximately 3 months, Golden Entertain has returned 27.64% as of today's recent price of $18.77.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Golden Entertain have traded between a low of $12.32 and a high of $20.42 and are now at $18.77, which is 52% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.
Golden Entertainment, Inc. operates as a gaming company. The Company offers casino, distribute gaming, and lottery services. Golden Entertainment serves customers in the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Golden Entertain shares.
