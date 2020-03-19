27.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Salesforce.Com Call (CRM)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) on February 24th, 2020 at $182.03. In approximately 3 weeks, Salesforce.Com has returned 27.48% as of today's recent price of $132.00.
Salesforce.Com share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $195.72 and a 52-week low of $122.92 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $125.04 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% lower and 1.28% lower over the past week, respectively.
salesforce.com, inc. provides software on demand. The Company supplies a customer relationship management service to businesses worldwide providing a technology platform for customers and developers to build and run business applications. Clients use salesforce.com to manage their customer, sales and operational data.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Salesforce.Com.
Log in and add Salesforce.Com (CRM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights salesforce.com
Ticker(s): CRM