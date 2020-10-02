27.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Century Communit Call (CCS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Century Communit (NYSE:CCS) on January 15th, 2020 at $28.86. In approximately 4 weeks, Century Communit has returned 27.49% as of today's recent price of $36.79.
Century Communit share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.33 and a 52-week low of $21.65 and are now trading 70% above that low price at $36.79 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.60% higher and 1.64% higher over the past week, respectively.
Century Communities, Inc. operates as a home building and construction company. The Company offers acquisition, development, construction, marketing, sale and management services for various residential projects. Century Communities serves clients in the United States.
Ticker(s): CCS