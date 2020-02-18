27.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ehealth Inc Call (EHTH)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) on January 21st, 2020 at $97.46. In approximately 4 weeks, Ehealth Inc has returned 27.43% as of today's recent price of $124.19.
In the past 52 weeks, Ehealth Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $34.04 and a high of $130.00 and are now at $124.19, 265% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.74% higher and 2.87% higher over the past week, respectively.
eHealth, Inc. sells health insurance over the Internet. The Company serves individuals, families, and small businesses. eHealth offers short-term, dental, vision, group, life, accident, critical illness, pet, and travel insurance services. eHealth serves customers in the United States.
Keywords: spotlights ehealth inc
Ticker(s): EHTH