27.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Xylem Inc Call (XYL)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) on February 27th, 2020 at $82.33. In approximately 3 weeks, Xylem Inc has returned 27.26% as of today's recent price of $59.89.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Xylem Inc have traded between a low of $60.87 and a high of $89.34 and are now at $59.91, which is -2% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.
Xylem, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, equipment, and service provider for water and wastewater applications addressing the full-cycle of water from collection, distribution, and use to the return of water to the environment. The Company's products include water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, industrial pumps, valves, heat exchangers, and dispensing equipment.
Ticker(s): XYL