27.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Cracker Barrel Call (CBRL)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) on February 26th, 2020 at $159.67. In approximately 2 weeks, Cracker Barrel has returned 27.34% as of today's recent price of $116.02.
In the past 52 weeks, Cracker Barrel share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $115.49 and a high of $180.93 and are now at $116.02. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. operates restaurants. The Company serves various breakfast, lunch, and dinner dishes such as pancakes, sandwiches, fried chicken, and ice cream. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store serves customers throughout the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cracker Barrel.
Log in and add Cracker Barrel (CBRL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights cracker barrel
Ticker(s): CBRL