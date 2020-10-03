27.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Jabil Inc Call (JBL)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) on January 30th, 2020 at $40.23. In approximately 1 month, Jabil Inc has returned 27.07% as of today's recent price of $29.34.
Over the past year, Jabil Inc has traded in a range of $24.50 to $44.20 and is now at $32.38, 32% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.
Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services. The Company offers digital prototyping, printed electronics, device integration, circuit designing, and volume board assembly services. Jabil serves automotive, consumer health, data centers, energy, and defense and aerospace sectors worldwide.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Jabil Inc.
