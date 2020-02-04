27.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Centerstate Bank Call (CSFL)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) on February 26th, 2020 at $22.57. In approximately 1 month, Centerstate Bank has returned 27.14% as of today's recent price of $16.44.
Centerstate Bank share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $26.79 and a 52-week low of $14.63 and are now trading 12% above that low price at $16.44 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.
CenterState Banks Corporation operates as a full-service bank. The Bank provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services, as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, and online banking services. CenterState Banks serves customers in the states of Florida and Georgia.
Ticker(s): CSFL