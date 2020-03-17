27.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Agnc Investment Call (AGNC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Agnc Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) on February 27th, 2020 at $17.79. In approximately 3 weeks, Agnc Investment has returned 26.98% as of today's recent price of $12.99.
In the past 52 weeks, Agnc Investment share prices have been bracketed by a low of $11.00 and a high of $19.65 and are now at $12.99, 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.
AGNC Investment Corp. operates and manages real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis and financed through collateralized borrowings structured such as repurchase agreements. AGNC Investment serves customers in the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Agnc Investment.
Ticker(s): AGNC