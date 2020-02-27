26.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Aaron'S Inc Call (AAN)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Aaron'S Inc (:AAN) on February 5th, 2020 at $56.74. In approximately 3 weeks, Aaron'S Inc has returned 26.86% as of today's recent price of $41.50.
In the past 52 weeks, Aaron'S Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $40.81 and a high of $78.65 and are now at $41.50, 2% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.34% lower and 1.69% lower over the past week, respectively.
Aaron's, Inc. rents and sells office and residential furniture and accessories, consumer electronics, and household appliances. The Company also manufactures furniture, bedding, and accessories. Aaron's has Company-owned and franchised centers in the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Aaron'S Inc.
Log in and add Aaron'S Inc (AAN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights :aan aaron's inc
Ticker(s): AAN