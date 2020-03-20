26.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Omnicell Inc Call (OMCL)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) on February 28th, 2020 at $80.54. In approximately 3 weeks, Omnicell Inc has returned 26.47% as of today's recent price of $59.22.
Omnicell Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $94.85 and a 52-week low of $56.96 and are now trading 4% above that low price at $59.22 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.
Omnicell, Inc. provides an integrated suite of clinical infrastructure and workflow automation solutions for healthcare facilities. The Company's solutions include pharmacy and supply systems, clinical reference tools, an internet-based procurement application, and decision support tools. Omnicell sells and leases its products and services to a range of healthcare facilities.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Omnicell Inc.
Log in and add Omnicell Inc (OMCL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights omnicell inc
Ticker(s): OMCL