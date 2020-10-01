26.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Huntington Ingal Call (HII)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Huntington Ingal (NYSE:HII) on October 24th, 2019 at $218.52. In approximately 3 months, Huntington Ingal has returned 26.52% as of today's recent price of $276.46.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Huntington Ingal have traded between a low of $189.07 and a high of $277.02 and are now at $276.46, which is 46% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) designs, builds, and maintains nuclear and non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and Coast Guard. The Company also provides after-market services for military ships worldwide. HII consists of two primary business divisions, Newport News Shipbuilding and Ingalls Shipbuilding.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Huntington Ingal shares.
Log in and add Huntington Ingal (HII) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights huntington ingal
Ticker(s): HII