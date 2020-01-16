26.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Antero Midstream Corp Call (AM)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) on December 16th, 2019 at $6.00. In approximately 1 month, Antero Midstream Corp has returned 26.50% as of today's recent price of $7.59.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Antero Midstream Corp have traded between a low of $4.41 and a high of $27.25 and are now at $7.59, which is 72% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Antero Midstream Corp shares.
Log in and add Antero Midstream Corp (AM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights antero midstream corp
Ticker(s): AM