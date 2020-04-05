26.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Taylor Morriso-A Call (TMHC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Taylor Morriso-A (NYSE:TMHC) on April 7th, 2020 at $10.85. In approximately 4 weeks, Taylor Morriso-A has returned 26.42% as of today's recent price of $13.71.
In the past 52 weeks, Taylor Morriso-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.39 and a high of $28.47 and are now at $13.71, 115% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.84% lower and 8.81% lower over the past week, respectively.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder in North America. The Company builds single-family detached and attached homes and develop land, which includes lifestyle and master planned communities.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Taylor Morriso-A shares.
Log in and add Taylor Morriso-A (TMHC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights taylor morriso-a
Ticker(s): TMHC