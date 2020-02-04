26.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Macatawa Bank Call (MCBC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) on February 28th, 2020 at $9.67. In approximately 1 month, Macatawa Bank has returned 26.37% as of today's recent price of $7.12.
Over the past year, Macatawa Bank has traded in a range of $6.01 to $11.42 and is now at $7.12, 18% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.
Macatawa Bank Corporation is the holding company for Macatawa Bank. The Bank offers a full range of commercial and personal banking services, including checking and savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, traveler checks, money orders, and loan products. Macatawa Bank operates in the Michigan counties of Allegan, Ottawa, and Kent.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Macatawa Bank.
Log in and add Macatawa Bank (MCBC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights macatawa bank
Ticker(s): MCBC