26.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Biospecifics Tec Call (BSTC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Biospecifics Tec (NASDAQ:BSTC) on February 25th, 2020 at $60.39. In approximately 3 weeks, Biospecifics Tec has returned 26.36% as of today's recent price of $44.47.
Biospecifics Tec share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $70.80 and a 52-week low of $44.00 and are now trading 4% above that low price at $45.90 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.
BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company developed and licensed injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's disease, Peyronie's disease, and adhesive capsulitis (frozen shoulder).
