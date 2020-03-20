26.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Allete Inc Call (ALE)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) on February 12th, 2020 at $81.69. In approximately 1 month, Allete Inc has returned 26.44% as of today's recent price of $60.09.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Allete Inc have traded between a low of $54.40 and a high of $88.60 and are now at $60.09, which is 10% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.
ALLETE, Inc. provides energy services in the upper Midwest United States. The Company generates, transmits, distributes, markets, and trades electrical power for retail and wholesale customers.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Allete Inc.
Log in and add Allete Inc (ALE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights allete inc
Ticker(s): ALE