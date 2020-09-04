26.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ferro Corp Call (FOE)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) on February 26th, 2020 at $13.52. In approximately 1 month, Ferro Corp has returned 26.30% as of today's recent price of $9.96.
Ferro Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $18.89 and a 52-week low of $7.52 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $9.96 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.
Ferro Corporation produces performance materials for industry by utilizing organic and inorganic chemistry. The Company produces a variety of coatings, colors, ceramics, chemicals, plastics, and related products. The Company's primary markets are building and renovation, major appliances, household furnishings, transportation, industrial products, and leisure products.
