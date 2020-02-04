26.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ny Comm Bancorp Call (NYCB)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ny Comm Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) on December 3rd, 2019 at $11.70. In approximately 4 months, Ny Comm Bancorp has returned 26.07% as of today's recent price of $8.65.
Ny Comm Bancorp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $13.79 and a 52-week low of $8.54 and are now trading 1% above that low price at $8.65 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% lower and 1.39% lower over the past week, respectively.
New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiaries, offers a full range of traditional and non-traditional products and services, and originates multi-family, commercial real estate, and construction loans, primarily in the New York metropolitan area.
