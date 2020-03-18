26.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Twitter Inc Call (TWTR)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) on February 28th, 2020 at $32.44. In approximately 3 weeks, Twitter Inc has returned 26.02% as of today's recent price of $24.00.
Over the past year, Twitter Inchas traded in a range of $23.63 to $45.85 and are now at $24.15. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.
Twitter, Inc. provides online social networking and microblogging service. The Company offers users the ability to follow other users activity, read, and post tweets. Twitter serves customers worldwide.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Twitter Inc.
