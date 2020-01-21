26.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Seaworld Enterta Call (SEAS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Seaworld Enterta (NYSE:SEAS) on November 7th, 2019 at $28.36. In approximately 2 months, Seaworld Enterta has returned 26.01% as of today's recent price of $35.73.
Over the past year, Seaworld Enterta has traded in a range of $23.12 to $35.78 and is now at $35.73, 55% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.9%.
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc is a theme park and entertainment company. The Company delivers personal, interactive and educational experiences that blend imagination with nature. SeaWorld theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Seaworld Enterta shares.
