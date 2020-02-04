MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

26.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Q2 Holdings Inc Call (QTWO)

Written on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 1:14am
By David Diaz

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) on February 26th, 2020 at $79.83. In approximately 1 month, Q2 Holdings Inc has returned 26.02% as of today's recent price of $59.06.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Q2 Holdings Inc have traded between a low of $47.17 and a high of $93.90 and are now at $59.06, which is 25% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. is a provider of secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company enables regional and community financial institutions, and RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Q2 Holdings Inc.

Log in and add Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights q2 holdings inc

Ticker(s): QTWO

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.