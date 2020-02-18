26.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Houlihan Lokey I Call (HLI)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Houlihan Lokey I (NYSE:HLI) on October 15th, 2019 at $45.78. In approximately 4 months, Houlihan Lokey I has returned 25.99% as of today's recent price of $57.67.
Over the past year, Houlihan Lokey I has traded in a range of $41.80 to $59.36 and is now at $57.67, 38% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.
Houlihan Lokey, Inc. operates as an investment bank. The Company offers mergers and acquisitions, financial restructuring, capital markets, strategic consulting, and financial advisory services. Houlihan Lokey serves customers worldwide.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Houlihan Lokey I shares.
