25.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Daily Journal Call (DJCO)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) on September 10th, 2019 at $219.21. In approximately 5 months, Daily Journal has returned 25.87% as of today's recent price of $275.91.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Daily Journal have traded between a low of $199.00 and a high of $293.18 and are now at $275.91, which is 39% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.
Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and web sites covering California and Arizona. The Company also produces several specialized information services. In addition. Daily Journal serves as a newspaper representative specializing in public notice advertising.
Ticker(s): DJCO