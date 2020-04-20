25.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Nordson Corp Call (NDSN)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) on March 25th, 2020 at $121.08. In approximately 4 weeks, Nordson Corp has returned 25.69% as of today's recent price of $152.18.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nordson Corp have traded between a low of $96.46 and a high of $180.28 and are now at $152.18, which is 58% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.
Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets systems that apply adhesives, sealants, and coatings to consumer and industrial products during manufacturing operations. The Company's products include customized electronic controls for the precise application and curing of materials to meet customers' requirements. Nordson operates around the world.
