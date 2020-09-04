25.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Molina Healthcar Call (MOH)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Molina Healthcar (NYSE:MOH) on March 25th, 2020 at $126.71. In approximately 2 weeks, Molina Healthcar has returned 25.69% as of today's recent price of $159.25.
In the past 52 weeks, Molina Healthcar share prices have been bracketed by a low of $102.85 and a high of $161.00 and are now at $159.25, 55% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.
Molina Healthcare Inc. is a managed care organization. The Company arranges for the delivery of health care services to persons eligible for Medicaid and other programs for low-income families and individuals. Molina Healthcare has health plans in California, Washington, Utah, and Michigan, as well as primary care clinics located in Northern and Southern California.
