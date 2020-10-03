25.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Boeing Co/The Call (BA)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) on February 24th, 2020 at $319.06. In approximately 2 weeks, Boeing Co/The has returned 25.71% as of today's recent price of $237.02.
Over the past year, Boeing Co/The has traded in a range of $249.80 to $444.50 and is now at $262.33, 5% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft, as well as provides related support services to the commercial airline industry worldwide. The Company also researches, develops, produces, modifies, and supports information, space, and defense systems, including military aircraft, helicopters and space and missile systems.
