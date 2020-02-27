25.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Townsquare Med-A Call (TSQ)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Townsquare Med-A (NYSE:TSQ) on October 28th, 2019 at $7.08. In approximately 4 months, Townsquare Med-A has returned 25.56% as of today's recent price of $8.89.
Townsquare Med-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $10.33 and a 52-week low of $4.65 and are now trading 91% above that low price at $8.89 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% higher and 0.16% higher over the past week, respectively.
Townsquare Media, Inc. provides radio broadcasting services. The Company acquires, develops, and operates radio stations and digital properties in mid-sized markets. Townsquare Media owns FM and AM radio stations throughout the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Townsquare Med-A shares.
