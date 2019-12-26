MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

25.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Thor Industries Call (THO)

Written on Thu, 12/26/2019 - 1:45pm
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) on October 21st, 2019 at $59.26. In approximately 2 months, Thor Industries has returned 25.58% as of today's recent price of $74.42.

In the past 52 weeks, Thor Industries share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.05 and a high of $76.80 and are now at $74.42, 77% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% higher and 2.09% higher over the past week, respectively.

Thor Industries, Inc. produces and sells a wide range of recreation vehicles. The Company offers motorhomes, camping, fifth-wheel, and travel trailers. Thor Industries serves customers in the United States and Canada.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Thor Industries shares.

Log in and add Thor Industries (THO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights thor industries

Ticker(s): THO

Contact Nick Russo