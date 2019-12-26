25.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Thor Industries Call (THO)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) on October 21st, 2019 at $59.26. In approximately 2 months, Thor Industries has returned 25.58% as of today's recent price of $74.42.
In the past 52 weeks, Thor Industries share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.05 and a high of $76.80 and are now at $74.42, 77% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% higher and 2.09% higher over the past week, respectively.
Thor Industries, Inc. produces and sells a wide range of recreation vehicles. The Company offers motorhomes, camping, fifth-wheel, and travel trailers. Thor Industries serves customers in the United States and Canada.
