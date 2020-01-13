25.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Nektar Therapeut Call (NKTR)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Nektar Therapeut (NASDAQ:NKTR) on November 11th, 2019 at $21.40. In approximately 2 months, Nektar Therapeut has returned 25.49% as of today's recent price of $26.86.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nektar Therapeut have traded between a low of $15.64 and a high of $47.11 and are now at $26.86, which is 72% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.12% lower and 2.39% higher over the past week, respectively.
Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which develops a pipeline of drug candidates that utilize company platforms. The Company's product pipeline is comprised of early to late stage drug candidates across a number of therapeutic areas including oncology, pain, anti-infectives, anti-viral, and immunology.
