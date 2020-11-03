25.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ally Financial I Call (ALLY)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY) on February 19th, 2020 at $28.45. In approximately 3 weeks, Ally Financial I has returned 25.41% as of today's recent price of $21.22.
Over the past year, Ally Financial I has traded in a range of $20.65 to $35.42 and is now at $21.22, 3% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.
Ally Financial Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The Company offers automotive financial services. Ally Financial serves clients in the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Ally Financial I.
