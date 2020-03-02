25.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Arrowhead Pharma Call (ARWR)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Arrowhead Pharma (NASDAQ:ARWR) on January 10th, 2020 at $58.73. In approximately 3 weeks, Arrowhead Pharma has returned 25.30% as of today's recent price of $43.87.
Over the past year, Arrowhead Pharma has traded in a range of $12.72 to $73.72 and is now at $43.87, 245% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals offers its services in the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Arrowhead Pharma.
Log in and add Arrowhead Pharma (ARWR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights arrowhead pharma
Ticker(s): ARWR