25.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Chuy'S Holdings Call (CHUY)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Chuy'S Holdings (:CHUY) on January 17th, 2019 at $20.89. In approximately 11 months, Chuy'S Holdings has returned 25.23% as of today's recent price of $26.16.
Chuy'S Holdings share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.05 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.
Chuy's Holdings, Inc. operates as a full-service restaurant concept offering a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Chuy'S Holdings shares.
Log in and add Chuy'S Holdings (CHUY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights :chuy chuy's holdings
Ticker(s): CHUY