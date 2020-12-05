25.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Sturm Ruger & Co Call (RGR)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) on March 17th, 2020 at $47.44. In approximately 2 months, Sturm Ruger & Co has returned 25.06% as of today's recent price of $59.32.
Over the past year, Sturm Ruger & Co has traded in a range of $38.44 to $60.06 and is now at $59.32, 54% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and exports firearms. The Company produces rifles, shotguns, pistols, and revolvers. The Company also manufactures titanium and ferrous investment castings utilized in a wide variety of markets including sporting goods and other military uses.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Sturm Ruger & Co shares.
