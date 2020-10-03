25.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Heritage Commerc Call (HTBK)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Heritage Commerc (NASDAQ:HTBK) on January 27th, 2020 at $11.69. In approximately 1 month, Heritage Commerc has returned 25.12% as of today's recent price of $8.75.
In the past 52 weeks, Heritage Commerc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $9.46 and a high of $13.98 and are now at $9.69, 2% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.
Heritage Commerce Corp operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, attracts deposits from the general public and uses such funds to originate a variety of commercial and consumer loans. Heritage Commerce serves customers in Santa Clara and Alameda counties in California, as well as the San Francisco Bay area.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Heritage Commerc.
Log in and add Heritage Commerc (HTBK) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights heritage commerc
Ticker(s): HTBK