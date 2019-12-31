25.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Itt Inc Call (ITT)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Itt Inc (NYSE:ITT) on October 16th, 2019 at $59.37. In approximately 3 months, Itt Inc has returned 25.02% as of today's recent price of $74.22.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Itt Inc have traded between a low of $44.89 and a high of $74.56 and are now at $74.27, which is 65% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.40% higher and 1.43% higher over the past week, respectively.
ITT Inc. manufactures engineered components and customized technology solutions for industrial end-markets. The Company offers complex pumps to advanced brake pads to intricate connectors. ITT serves energy infrastructure, electronics, aerospace, and transportation sectors.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Itt Inc shares.
