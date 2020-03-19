25.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Hci Group Inc Call (HCI)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Hci Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) on February 27th, 2020 at $44.15. In approximately 3 weeks, Hci Group Inc has returned 24.98% as of today's recent price of $33.12.
Over the past year, Hci Group Inchas traded in a range of $33.68 to $48.24 and are now at $33.95. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.
HCI Group, Inc. offers property and casualty insurance. The Company offers homeowners', condominium owners', and tenants' insurance.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Hci Group Inc.
