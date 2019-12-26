24.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Wpx Energy Call (WPX)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wpx Energy (NYSE:WPX) on November 5th, 2019 at $10.87. In approximately 2 months, Wpx Energy has returned 24.93% as of today's recent price of $13.58.
Over the past year, Wpx Energy has traded in a range of $8.79 to $15.32 and is now at $13.58, 54% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.0%.
WPX Energy Inc. operates as an independent natural gas and oil exploration and production company. The Company focuses on its natural gas reserve base and related NGLs in the Piceance Basin of the Rocky Mountain region, the Bakken Shale oil play in North Dakota, and the Marcellus Shale natural gas play in Pennsylvania.
Ticker(s): WPX