24.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Carrols Restaura Call (TAST)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Carrols Restaura (NASDAQ:TAST) on December 17th, 2019 at $6.71. In approximately 1 month, Carrols Restaura has returned 24.83% as of today's recent price of $5.04.
In the past 52 weeks, Carrols Restaura share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $5.02 and a high of $11.56 and are now at $5.04. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.58% lower and 1.32% lower over the past week, respectively.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates regional restaurant companies. The Company's main business is to operate as the franchisee of multiple Burger King restaurants. Carrols Restaurants operates retail locations throughout the Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern United States.
