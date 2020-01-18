24.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Gabelli Utility Trust Call (GUT)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) on November 14th, 2018 at $6.34. In approximately 14 months, Gabelli Utility Trust has returned 24.70% as of today's recent price of $7.90.
Gabelli Utility Trust share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $8.25 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Gabelli Utility Trust shares.
