24.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Miller Inds/Tenn Call (MLR)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Miller Inds/Tenn (NYSE:MLR) on January 13th, 2020 at $35.21. In approximately 3 months, Miller Inds/Tenn has returned 24.53% as of today's recent price of $26.57.
In the past 52 weeks, Miller Inds/Tenn share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.25 and a high of $38.18 and are now at $26.57, 5% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.
Miller Industries, Inc. is a domestic and foreign manufacturer of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. The Company has developed and acquired brands in the towing and recovery equipment manufacturing industry.
