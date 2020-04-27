24.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Netflix Inc Call (NFLX)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) on March 20th, 2020 at $341.25. In approximately 1 month, Netflix Inc has returned 24.42% as of today's recent price of $424.56.
Over the past year, Netflix Inc has traded in a range of $252.16 to $449.52 and is now at $424.56, 68% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.
Netflix Inc. is an Internet subscription service for watching television shows and movies. Subscribers can instantly watch unlimited television shows and movies streamed over the Internet to their televisions, computers, and mobile devices and in the United States, subscribers can receive standard definition DVDs and Blu-ray Discs delivered to their homes.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Netflix Inc shares.
