24.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Wellcare Health Call (WCG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wellcare Health (NYSE:WCG) on October 18th, 2019 at $273.66. In approximately 3 months, Wellcare Health has returned 24.16% as of today's recent price of $339.77.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wellcare Health have traded between a low of $228.56 and a high of $339.20 and are now at $339.77, which is 49% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.
WellCare Health Plans Inc. provides managed care services targeted to government-sponsored healthcare programs. The Company operates health plans in multiple states.
