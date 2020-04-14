24.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Vmware Inc-Cl A Call (VMW)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Vmware Inc-Cl A (NYSE:VMW) on March 20th, 2020 at $107.71. In approximately 4 weeks, Vmware Inc-Cl A has returned 24.20% as of today's recent price of $133.77.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A have traded between a low of $86.00 and a high of $206.41 and are now at $133.77, which is 56% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.
VMware, Inc. provides virtualization solutions from the desktop to the data center. The Company's solution products addresses a range of IT problems, which includes cost and operational inefficiencies, business continuity, software lifecycle management, and desktop management.
VMW