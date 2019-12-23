24.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Caleres Inc Call (CAL)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) on August 27th, 2019 at $18.85. In approximately 4 months, Caleres Inc has returned 24.24% as of today's recent price of $23.42.
In the past 52 weeks, Caleres Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $14.30 and a high of $32.28 and are now at $23.42, 64% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.
Caleres Inc manufactures and distributes footwear. The Company offers shoes, sandals, and heel sandals for men, women, and children.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Caleres Inc shares.
Log in and add Caleres Inc (CAL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights caleres inc
Ticker(s): CAL